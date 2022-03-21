Liverpool offered hope of a summer move for Brazil star as 25-year-old winger rejects new contract – Report

Reported Liverpool target Raphinha is believed to have turned down a new contract offer from Leeds United due to the fact the Brazilian believes the release clause included in the contract is too high.

The 25-year-old is wanting the release clause reduced to ensure any potential buyers aren’t discouraged by the Yorkshire outfit’s asking price, that’s according to UOL (via Caught Offside).

The Brazil international has been in good form for Jesse Marsch’s side this term – he has nine goals and three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season for a side hovering just above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Usually deployed on the right-wing, the ex-Rennes man is full of pace and tricks and does appear to have the skillset that would set him in good stead for a move to Anfield.

But with the January arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, you could claim that a move for Raphinha now looks less likely.

However, Mo Salah is still yet to agree on fresh terms for a contract extension and our other attacking options, Sadio Mane (29) and Bobby Firmino (30), are not as young as they once were.

Diaz and Diogo Jota, who are both 25-years-old are performing superbly for the Reds this season and look like they could be mainstays in our side for the next five years.

It’ll be interesting to see whether we look to add more attacking options to our squad in the summer and make a move for the Leeds United star – for now, though, we have three more trophies to focus on this season before we can even consider strengthening our squad further.

