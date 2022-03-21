Manchester United eyeing a move for former Liverpool man – Report

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move to take ex-Liverpool coach Andy O’Boyle to Old Trafford, that’s according to the Daily Mail (via talkSPORT).

The Red Devils currently have John Murtough as their director of football, after he replaced Ed Woodward as the foremost director, and are reportedly looking to take on a deputy to help Murtough’s attempts of returning the club to what it was under Sir Alex Ferguson.

O’Boyle joined Liverpool back in 2011 and spent almost seven years on Merseyside.

He worked his way up the ranks at Anfield, eventually becoming the first-team fitness coach at the club and is now currently working as head of elite performance for the Premier League.

He also has experience of working on the international stage having worked with England’s under-21 set-up in the past.

The Northern Irishman did work for the Manchester club 16 years ago working with the youth and academy age groups.

The Old Trafford outfit have struggled for form this term and are currently sixth in the Premier League table, four points behind Arsenal who also have a game in hand on Ralf Rangnick’s side.

It’s believed that Murtough’s task is to find a suitable manager to take up a permanent position at the club at the end of the season when Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell comes to an end.

A lot of work is needed at the club if they are to once again return to the top of the table and compete with us and Manchester City on all fronts.

