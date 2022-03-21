Return date for Trent suggested in potentially huge injury boost for crunch April month of fixtures

Liverpool could be handed a huge injury boost in the form of an early return for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Neil Jones has suggested that the Englishman could be back in time for the first leg meeting with Benfica in the Champions League in April.

“Klopp will hope and pray that all emerge unscathed. He already has concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold, the defender having missed the Forest game due to a hamstring injury,” the journalist wrote for Goal.

“The feeling is that he could be back to face Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on April 5, but it will be touch and go.

“They handled the England international’s absence on Sunday, with Joe Gomez filling in admirably.

“Klopp’s whole squad will be needed between now and the end of May, that is for sure, with everyone asked to play their part.”

It would mean that the 23-year-old would also be available for the critical meeting with Manchester City five days later at the Etihad, with the title race hanging in the balance.

It would be an absolutely huge boost to our chances of successfully navigating a difficult month of April fixtures as we look to keep our quadruple hopes alive.

Getting the Academy graduate back on the pitch for our visit to Manchester is particularly key in that regard if we’re to have our best chance of emerging from the tie in question with the lion’s share of the points and a potential lead over the Cityzens in the title race.

