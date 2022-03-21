Robbie Fowler explains what makes 19-goal Liverpool star such ‘a huge threat’ as Reds make it through to FA Cup semi-final

Robbie Fowler has explained that Diogo Jota’s proficiency in the box ‘makes him a huge threat’ after the Portuguese international fired Liverpool past Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

The 25-year-old once again produced despite an arguably less than inspiring performance overall, with the Merseysiders set to face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the competition.

“There are some strikers who are always dropping deep, which is fine, but he does his work in the box and that makes him a huge threat,” the former Red told ITV (via Goal).

With a historic quadruple on the line, the stakes are only getting higher, with Jurgen Klopp’s men two legs away from reaching a third semi-final in the campaign in the Champions League.

Jota’s sheer ruthlessness in the box often makes up for some seemingly lacklustre outings on his part, with a prior visit to the Emirates Stadium likewise allowing the former Wolves man to demonstrate his keen eye for the goal.

It’s an attribute that could prove absolutely pivotal to our hopes of securing further silverware this term beyond that of the Carabao Cup.

