Roy Keane shares the truth behind Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool success ahead of challenging trophy hunt

Roy Keane has suggested that Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s prior experience with the demands of a trophy hunt will have them well-prepared for the challenge.

Liverpool’s latest FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest saw the Reds through to the semi-final and a meeting with Manchester City in April.

“This is why Klopp and Pep are the best. They’ve been on this road before with their club, with their previous clubs,” the Irishman told ITV (via Extra.ie Sport).

“They’re used to the demands. Klopp’s obviously relieved but he still looks fresh [in his interview] – these managers look like they’re ready for this challenge.

“They’re in safe hands with Klopp and Pep. They’ve been on this road before.”

With the pair already set to meet in the prior week at the Etihad, it will be interesting to see how both sides set up for the fixture either side of their second leg Champions League games.

The one thing that has held us back in recent years is the lack of a broad squad – a situation that seems to have turned on its head this time around.

We’ve not lacked a superb starting lineup under Klopp, though the availability of the likes of Divock Origi, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Co. has meant that we’re fundamentally more capable of launching a successful bid for all silverware on offer.

If we can get Trent Alexander-Arnold back fit and ensure that our international players return with a clean bill of health, we’ll be in a superb position to potentially broaden our trophy haul this season.

