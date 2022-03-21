Spirit of Shankly demand change of venue for FA Cup semi-final tie in joint statement with City’s 1984 Group

Spirit of Shankly has condemned the lack of consideration given to fans travelling for the upcoming FA Cup semi-final meeting with the Cityzens in April in a joint statement with Manchester City’s 1894 group on Twitter.

The Reds are due to face Pep Guardiola’s men either six or seven days after the league visit to the Etihad, with engineering work set to prevent fans from travelling via train to the English capital.

The Merseysiders return to action on 2nd April against Watford after the international break, with only a point separating Jurgen Klopp’s outfit from the league leaders.

In one of the biggest games of the season for English football, it’s absolutely farcical that no consideration has been given to the fact that fans from Manchester and Liverpool will struggle to make their way down to London for the Wembley clash.

Realistically, if a viable solution can’t be found that suits both clubs, we’d like to think that the FA would seriously consider moving the venue to a more local site.

With supporters often an afterthought in such conversations, it would be a more than popular move to see Wembley avoided in this scenario.

