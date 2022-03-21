‘That’s what we have to do’ – Virgil van Dijk looks ahead to April and a pivotal month for Liverpool’s quadruple hopes

Virgil van Dijk has urged his teammates to ‘enjoy’ the ride Liverpool are on at the moment and insisted the Reds will ‘fight for everything’ as Jurgen Klopp’s side prepare for a hectic set of fixtures in April.

The Anfield outfit face eight games across three different competitions next month including a Champions League trip to Portugal to face Benfica and two clashes with Manchester City in the Premier League and semi-final of the FA Cup.

“Obviously that’s something that we all want first and foremost, so you have to look after yourself, make sure you recover well, prepare well,” our No. 4 told the club’s official website.

“I think one of the first things you don’t have to forget is: enjoy it.

“Like today, it’s something you should enjoy, these nights where you have to fight for everything. So that’s what we have to do in April as well.

“An international break now, we have to fight for our countries in a good way hopefully, a change of scenery and hopefully everyone comes back fit and healthy.”

We certainly hope everyone returns back fit and healthy too.

We cannot afford any injuries to our key players – Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently nursing a hamstring injury at the moment and will therefore not participate in England’s upcoming fixtures Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Hopefully, he’s back to full fitness in time for the trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City in the Premier League on April 10.

READ MORE: Manchester United eyeing a move for former Liverpool man – Report

Following our Carabao Cup success last month, and our 1-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup yesterday, our hopes of completing a magnificent quadruple are still alive and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t believe we won’t do it.

Jurgen Klopp has now built a squad capable of competing on all fronts and the side he selected yesterday proved that he can make changes and still rely on the lads to get the job done.

April is certainly going to be exciting – let’s hope we’re at our best to ensure we pick up at least one more piece of silverware this term.

