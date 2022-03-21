(Video) Jota will have Liverpool fans drooling over sumptuous touch in FA Cup victory

Diogo Jota was the man of the hour for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, registering the sole goal of the evening to send the Reds through to the next stage of the FA Cup.

The Portuguese international was also clipped showing off his superb first touch during the cup encounter with Nottingham Forest, beautifully controlling a lofted ball from Jordan Henderson to help mount a late counter in the second-half.

The Merseysiders are set to face Manchester City twice in April, with the club having been drawn against the league leaders in the remaining domestic cup competition.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Super Sport and Reddit user u/glycerethe: