(Video) Klopp fires ‘difficult’ warning at Manchester City after FA Cup victory sets up second April meeting

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final will be challenging for both outfits.

The German noted that there was a sense of inevitability about the Reds facing the league leaders in the competition given the obvious strength of the Cityzens.

With the league title also up for grabs in the Merseysiders’ later visit to the Etihad in April, there’s a lot to play for after the international break, with the promise of great rewards on the horizon if the 54-year-old can get everything right.

