Jurgen Klopp spared some time for a young Liverpool fan after his Reds outfit secured passage through to the next round of the FA Cup.

The German handed over his match cap to the supporter in question after completing his post-match presser duties.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Manchester City in the next round, facing the Cityzens either six or seven days after a league visit to the Etihad.

You can catch the clip below (at 10:36), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: