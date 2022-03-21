(Video) Rafa Silva’s insane pace on display during latest Benfica win as Liverpool gear up for Champions League meeting

Liverpool will undoubtedly be wanting to keep a firm eye on Benfica’s Rafa Silva, amongst others, during the two legs of their Champions League meeting in the quarter finals of the competition.

A clip shared online demonstrated the 28-year-old’s electric pace for the Primeira Liga outfit during their 2-1 win over Estoril Praia, with the No.27 scoring the opening effort.

Despite the high line we tend to favour, we’ve no doubt that Virgil van Dijk’s pace is more than good enough to make up for any potential testing of our offside trap if necessary.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Sensitive_Beating: