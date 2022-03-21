(Video) Roy Keane’s utterly bizarre Liverpool penalty verdict after VAR denies spot-kick to Nottingham Forest

Roy Keane accused Ryan Yates of being ‘too honest’ after Nottingham Forest were denied a penalty following a moment of contact between the midfielder and Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker.

VAR decided that there was no illegal contact to point to between the 24-year-old and the Brazilian international, with the former being criticised by the pundit for not angling his run into the shotstopper to win a spot-kick.

Given how often commentators lambast players for attempting to force a call from the official or VAR, it’s a bizarre piece of advice from the Irishman when we should surely be applauding the Forest star for playing a clean game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

