(Video) Watch Ibrahima Konate’s lovely post-match gesture after FA Cup victory

Ibrahima Konate will have already won the hearts of the Liverpool fanbase with his imposing performances so far in the famous red shirt.

The Frenchman made one young supporter’s day after the Reds’ 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest after handing over his matchworn shirt after the final whistle had been blown.

It’s Manchester City up next in the FA Cup semi-finals for Jurgen Klopp’s men, as the fight continues for a famous quadruple.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/malushanks95: