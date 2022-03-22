Alisson opens up on what Klopp did in first-ever conversation that made potential connection clear

Alisson Becker pointed to Jurgen Klopp’s clear warmth in his first-ever conversation with the Liverpool boss that made it clear ‘we would have a connection’.

The former Roma shotstopper was acquired along with Virgil van Dijk with the help of the funds secured following the big-money sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

“Yeah, it is a really good relationship. He’s like a father to me,” the Brazilian international told the club’s official website.

“When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection.

“I think I have some feelings about life and how life works which are similar to him.”

The ‘keeper has since proved to be one of the club’s transformative signings alongside the Dutch No.4, proving integral to the way the former Mainz boss likes his side to play.

Perhaps one of the greatest demonstrations of our No.1’s importance to this Liverpool side, beyond the quality of his goalkeeping, is his ability to help create goalscoring chances – a point well illustrated by the footballer’s recent assist for Mo Salah in a 3-1 win over Norwich City.

Of course, none of that would be possible without the freedom Klopp gives Alisson in this team and we can only hope that the club will continue to be as appealing to potential signings should the German call it a day in 2024.

