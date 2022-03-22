Analytics on Luis Diaz will have opposition defences on red alert after frightening discovery on who Liverpool star could gel well with

One can see the clear benefits on offer from analytics when investigating Liverpool’s data-driven model of recruitment headed by Michael Edwards.

The signing of Luis Diaz, in particular, appears one inspired greatly by data, with AI Abacus discovering that the former FC Porto man would link up well with Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota on the pitch.

“The reality of it is that when you watch Porto, they play so high in possession anyway that he practically takes up the same positions on the pitch,” product manager, Andy Forrester, told Sky Sports.

“We simulated targets that Liverpool had been linked with and Diaz came out as the clear winner in having the highest predicted chemistry with the Liverpool squad.

“It specifically predicted he would link up well with Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliot.”

It’s fair to say that the Colombian international has looked like shrewd business for the club, with the Merseysiders capitalising well on the Primeira outfit’s financial struggles with their latest bargain acquisition.

One might argue we’ve yet to see the full potential on offer from potential link-up play with Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott, though it’s clear to see that the wide man has already established a positive relationship with our Scottish fullback.

The former Hull City man was left particularly impressed by the 25-year-old’s goalscoring performance against Brighton, claiming that his newest teammate was actively scaring opponents.

Given that he’s of a similar age to our Portuguese international – with the pair likely to represent the future of our forward line – it would bode very well going forward if the duo could manage to gel and form a solid partnership up top.

