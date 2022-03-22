Andy Townsend advises ‘fantastic’ Nottingham Forest defender: ‘don’t’ go to Liverpool

Andy Townsend was clearly impressed by the performance of Nottingham Forest during their FA Cup run but doesn’t want to see one of their stars at Anfield.

As reported by HITC, the 58-year-old was talking about Djed Spence as he said: ‘He has been outstanding. During that Cup run, he was absolutely fantastic. He looks like a player of real promise.

‘However, I don’t think anyone should go to a club knowing you are going to go there and going to sit and you are going to wait. If he goes to Liverpool, those two positions (right-back and left-back) are incredibly strong at that club’.

The 21-year-old lined up as right-back against Liverpool during the quarter-final tie and did a decent job against Jurgen Klopp’s side on the night.

It can be understood what the former Irish international is saying about a move to a bigger club but only to sit on the bench, seeing as we don’t have much cover in that position it wouldn’t be a bad move for all parties though.

If offered the option of remaining in Nottingham, returning to his parent club Middlesbrough or joining the Reds, most sane people would pick the same answer…

