Football fan still waiting for bookmaker to honour his 2019 Liverpool unpaid £5m win

Darren Hope, a football fan from Coventry, is still waiting to receive his pay-out from an accumulator bet he placed in 2019 for Liverpool to win the Champions League.

On 3rd May 2019, he placed a £20 accumulator bet where he predicted the Reds would beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield with the odds of 400 to 1, Spurs to beat Ajax at 18 to 1, and Liverpool to beat Spurs in the final at 35-1. All of his predictions came through.

However, Mr. Hope says that despite the involvement of the police, Action Fraud and the industry’s adjudicators, he is no nearer to collecting his winnings.

This unfortunately isn’t an isolated case and there have been numerous reports over the years of bookies not honouring bets.

If you have been in the unfortunate position of losing your betslip, there are steps you can take if you have lost your winning bet slip.

Unfortunately, and not in his favour, is the fact that he was asked for, and alleges he duly handed in, his betting slip, complete with his address, telephone number and signature to a member of staff at the bookmakers BoyleSports on Foleshill Road in Coventry.

Mr. Hope claims the shop said they could not pay his winnings from there, which he accepted in good faith.

However, Boylesports now claim the bet was never made, as reported by Coventry Live, and that they didn’t open a betting shop in Coventry until November in 2019.

He then waited until 25th September, and seeing that the money had not been transferred as promised, he staged his protest demonstration at their premises.

The shop staff claimed they had no record of either him or his win and became aggrieved with Mr. Hope’s protest, pushed him in the back and told him ‘You can’t do this here, use the system’. They then called the police.

Now, cynical readers may be tempted think that with a winning ticket valued in excess of £5million, Mr. Hope might be “trying it on”. However, there are several factors that give credence to his claim:

· The official log of the police attending Mr Hope’s one-man protest inside the bookmaker’s premises shows the date being 25th September 2019, almost two months before BoyleSports and the Betting Adjudication Service IBAS claim the shop was opened (November 2019).

· Mr. Hope said he originally went to the bookmaker’s premises to collect his winnings on 2nd June 2019, (five months before BoyleSports and IBAS claim the shop was opened), the day after the final. At 8pm that same evening, he received a telephone call from BoyleSports confirming his win and asking for his banking details and providing 320536809 as his transaction number. They further stated it would take 90 days to process the winning claim. Mr. Hope rightly questions that if he indeed was a stranger to the shop, where did they get his details from in order to contact him?

· As a betting shop premises, Mr. Hope questions why they don’t have CCTV of him placing his bet and then attending to collect his winnings, something he assumes is common practice for betting shops with regards both staff and customer safety and to counter fraud.

Since his protest, Action Fraud wrote to Mr. Hope on 14th January 2020 to state they were unable to identify a method of pursuing a further line of enquiry, but “will provide an update should new information come to light”.

Mr. Hope has since contacted Boylesports to inform them that “This bet still remains unresolved and therefore you still owe me the winning money. I am prepared to accept a settlement amount of 50 per cent. I therefore request that you contact me within the next seven days.”

He has not yet received a response from Boylesports to either acknowledge or counter his claim, despite “using the system” as he was requested to do by BoyleSports.

