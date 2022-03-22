Full list of Liverpool players on senior international duty and when they’re playing

A break from Liverpool means it’s time for our players to head off around the world on international duty.

Usually a time that is hated by most of our supporters as we wait crossed-fingered that no new injuries occur, the next couple of weeks are no different.

Given our pursuit of a quadruple this season and specifically during the next two months, all we can do is collectively pray that none of our big hitters are hit by any fitness concerns.

Not all the games are competitive but for Senegal, Egypt, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, Scotland and Portugal – the heat is on as they look to secure or strengthen their qualification for the World Cup at the end of the year.

The biggest clash will be the repeat of the AFCON final as Sadio Mane and Mo Salah meet again, this time in a two-legged play-off for one place in the Qatar World Cup.

It’s going to be a busy month but we can at least be happy to know the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Bobby Firmino, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all at home and wrapped in cotton wool.

The full list of fixtures has been compiled and shared by Reddit user u/tbdjdb2:

24th March – 09:10 | Australia – Japan | Minamino

24th March – 19:45 | Portugal – Turkey | Jota

24th March – 19:45 | Scotland – Poland | Robertson

24th March – 23:30 | Brazil – Chile | Alisson, Fabinho

24th March – 23:30 | Colombia – Bolivia | Díaz

25th March – 18:15 | Romania – Greece | Tsimikas

25th March – 19:30 | Egypt – Senegal | Mané, Salah

26th March – 17:00 | Ireland – Belgium | Kelleher, Origi

26th March – 17:30 | England – Switzerland | Henderson

26th March – 19:45 | Netherlands – Denmark | Van Dijk

28th March – 19:00 | Montenegro – Greece | Tsimikas

29th March – 11:35 | Japan – Vietnam | Minamino

29th March – 19:45 | Belgium – Burkina Faso | Origi

29th March – 19:45 | England – Côte D’Ivoire | Henderson

29th March – 19:45 | Ireland – Lithuania | Kelleher

29th March – 19:45 | Netherlands – Germany | Van Dijk

29th March – 19:45 | Portugal – Italy / North Macedonia | Jota

29th March – 18:00 | Senegal – Egypt | Mané, Salah

30th March – 00:30 | Bolivia – Brazil | Alisson, Fabinho

30th March – 00:30 | Venezuela – Colombia | Díaz

