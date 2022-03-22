Harvey Elliott finishes in the top five for the NXGN award that recognises the world’s best youngsters

Harvey Elliott is without doubt the most talented youngster in Liverpool’s squad at the moment and his performances have been rewarded.

An accolade hosted by GOAL, known as the NXGN award, ranks the top 50 youngsters in world football born on or after January 1, 2003 and our No.67 has been put on the list for the second season running.

Last year saw the 18-year-old finish 26th and now he has been awarded the title of being the fifth best young player in world football, which certainly is not to be sniffed at.

The top five in reverse order are: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Gavi (Barcelona), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

These lists are always difficult as you never really know what any player at such a young age will go on to achieve but it’s great for them all to be recoginised.

Let’s hope that the former Fulham youngster can go on to show that he should have been placed as the number one and he has a brilliant career at Anfield.

