James Milner announces his return from illness with a full body workout and declares himself ‘ready for the run-in’

James Milner has missed the last couple of games through illness but looks set to make his comeback at the end of the international break.

Given the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, it appeared that the two real alternative options in the squad were our vice captain and Joe Gomez.

Our No.7 was unable to play against Nottingham Forest but looks to have declared himself fit for the end of season run in, as he took to his social media with an update for the Liverpool supporters.

The 36-year-old wrote: ‘Back at it💪 #fullbodyday #readyfortherunin’.

It looks as though we’ve had a few possibly tactical injuries and omissions for this break for international football and hopefully when the Watford game comes around, we’ll have a fit and plentiful squad to choose from.

Periods like the one coming up will rely on experience and leadership, something the Leeds-born midfielder is very well stocked in.

