Jose Enrique delighted with his return to Melwood ahead of LFC Legends game against Barcelona

Jose Enrique spent five years playing for Liverpool and is clearly looking forward to his return to Anfield.

Our former left-back was invited to train at his former training ground at Melwood, ahead of the LFC Legends game against Barcelona.

Given the site is now owned by Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler, it looks like they are allowing the returning heroes to use it as a base for their physical preparation ahead of the game.

The 36-year-old gave his Instagram followers an insight to his old life on Merseyside, showing off his car parking space and where he used to enter the dressing rooms every day.

Then the Spaniard showed where he had been training that day and where he used to sit in the changing rooms, next to Daniel Agger, and it was clear that it was an emotive experience for him.

As supporters, it’s easy to move onto the current crop of players as soon as a former hero leaves but this shows how much the club remains with so many ex-players

You can view the images and videos by Enrique on his Instagram account:

