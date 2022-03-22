Jose Enrique names his top three current Liverpool players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad

Liverpool are blessed to have countless brilliant players and former Red Jose Enrique has listed his top three.

Having played under Jurgen Klopp himself, the Spaniard knows exactly what it’s like to get into a team managed by the German and will have a good opinion of what is going on behind the scenes.

The 36-year-old took to his Instagram account to list his favourite members of the squad and came up with an interesting list of names.

Our former No.3 said: ‘Liverpool’s TOP 3 best players for me. and yours reds? 1. Salah, 2. VVD, 3. Alisson’.

There won’t be too many that would list anyone other than Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker in their gold, silver and bronze positions for the current crop of players.

It would be interesting to see what other names could crop up though and let us know if you have any different opinions to our former left-back.

You can view the post on Enrique’s Instagram page:

