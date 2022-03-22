Juventus identify Mo Salah as potential Dybala replacement & probe for information – Gazzetta

Juventus have allegedly identified Liverpool’s Mo Salah as a potential target to replace outbound Paulo Dybala, with the Argentine’s current terms being permitted to run their course this summer.

This comes from Gazzetta.it, with the publication claiming that the Serie A giants have asked for information on the Egyptian international.

The former Roma hitman’s contract remains set to expire in 2023, with further discussions between player and club reportedly yet to take place since the month of December.

Hypothetically, even if the Old Lady are capable of meeting our No.11’s wage demands, there would have to be serious question marks over the side’s ability to genuinely compete in Europe to a similar extent to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

If Salah is to make his Anfield exit this summer or in the next, of course, we’d imagine a switch to another European outfit will be favoured over a move to one of our domestic rivals.

With us keen to not bin our tight wage structure, it’s difficult to see how this contract saga gets resolved anytime soon without some compromise on either side.

For the meantime, however, we’ll certainly keep enjoying the forward’s world-class performances in the famous red shirt.

