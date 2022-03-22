Kaide Gordon makes the list of the world’s top 50 youngsters in the NXGN award

Kaide Gordon may be just 17-years-old and has made only five career first-team appearances but he’s in the world’s top 50 youngsters.

The NXGN award is hosted by GOAL and they collate a list of the world’s best players born from 2003 and the former Derby County player came in a respectable 40th position.

Our No.49 wasn’t the only Liverpool player to make the list as he joined Harvey Elliott, with our No.67 securing a top five position in this year’s list.

The winger will still be eligible to be on the list next year too and so he will hope that he can climb the rankings and finish in an even better position next season.

His goal against Shrewsbury Town and Premier League appearance against Brentford at Anfield will certainly have been highlights for the youngster this campaign.

Let’s hope he lives up to the hype and can prove to be a vital member of Jurgen Klopp’s teams in years to come.

