Klopp shares ‘really special’ thing he noticed about Luis Diaz before he joined Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has shared that he was certain Luis Diaz would ‘fit in immediately’ at Liverpool before joining the Reds in the winter window.

Playing in a similar role to that which he enjoyed in the Portuguese top-flight, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a near-seamless transition.

“With Luis, where it has been really special is that when we saw him we knew that he would fit in immediately,” the 54-year-old told Sky Sports. “That is really difficult usually but because he did not have to change, that is why we have a really confident boy here.”

The former FC Porto man has two goals to his name across 12 appearances for the Merseyside-based outfit.

READ MORE: Klopp says one Liverpool star is a ‘natural’ despite problematic barrier presenting ongoing challenge

It continues to amaze all connected with the club how well the No.23 fits in the side despite the lack of pre-season or a gradual easing-in period that has been afforded to prior signings.

Though the benefits for the immediate future are obvious, such a signing should draw attention to the superb work being done by our recruitment team and sporting director-in-waiting, Julian Ward, who led on the deal in question.

If we can continue to identify the right men to fit the system and, in a similar vein to the Diaz move, bring in players capable of delivering on the pitch instantly, there’s no telling what this Liverpool side can achieve during and beyond the Klopp era.

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!