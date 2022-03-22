Liverpool could line up potential Mo Salah replacement in 16-goal 21-year-old should Egyptian leave this summer – report

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland should their star man, Mo Salah, depart Anfield this summer.

This comes from Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), with the publication noting that negotiations between the Egyptian and club are going far from well as things stand.

The No.11’s current terms are set to expire in 2023, which could leave the Reds in a difficult position come the end of the season when it comes to deciding whether to cash in on the wide man or let his contract run out.

It’s worth stressing the likely fact that, if the Norwegian international is indeed looking for bigger compensation than what Salah currently earns, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll decide to break our wage structure for another player.

Some will no doubt argue the case for an exception to be made given the quality of the attacker in question, though it’s far from likely that we’ll express flexibility in this area regardless of the Bundesliga man being eight years younger.

It’s one we’ll advise fans to take with a pinch of salt, with more affordable options likely to be favoured.

