Liverpool enter race for 6ft 2″ winger who is also being perused by the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich

International breaks at this stage of the season usually stoke the early fires of the summer transfer window and this year is no different.

As reported by The Athletic (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool are monitoring PSV Eindhoven’s highly-rated Cody Gakpo, 22, but will face competition for the Netherlands winger from Arsenal, as well as Barcelona and Bayern Munich’.

Despite being just 22-years-old, Cody Gakpo is also the vice-captain for PSV and that illustrates his position within the team and his leadership qualities.

Standing at 6ft 2″ tall, he certainly doesn’t have the ‘usual’ physique of a winger but his height hasn’t hindered his numbers – recording eight goals and 13 assists in 20 league games this season.

Given the level of competition in our squad and reported competition for his signature, whether the Dutchman would want to fight for his place after being such a highly regarded member of his current squad, is unknown.

It’ll have to be a case of wait and see with this one but maybe Virgil van Dijk can have a word whilst they’re away on international duty together.

