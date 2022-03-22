Liverpool forward attracts offers from Premier League outfits keen to take advantage of expiring contract, claims Calciomercato’s Rudy Galetti

Liverpool’s Divock Origi has reportedly received offers from fellow Premier League outfits keen to take advantage of his expiring contract at the club.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Calciomercato’s Rudy Galetti, with the reporter confirming talks have taken place between the Belgian’s entourage and AC Milan.

🚨✅ Nessuna sorpresa: confermato da altre fonti l'incontro durante la sosta tra il #Milan e l'entourage di #Origi. 🔥 L'attaccante 🇧🇪 ha dato preferenza ai 🔴⚫ nonostante le varie offerte da club di PremierLeague. 🐓⚽ #Calciomercato #Transfers #LFC https://t.co/J3GFkm0MDU — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) March 21, 2022

The former Lille hitman looks increasingly likely to call time on his illustrious Anfield career, with no talks set to take place between club and player to extend his current terms.

As a more than able performer from the bench, the 26-year-old has been nothing short of professional when called upon by Jurgen Klopp to perform in any capacity required.

Having popped up with the odd critical contribution this term (and, certainly, in prior campaigns), it’s a player that will be somewhat difficult to replace given his willingness to sacrifice regular playing minutes and be content with a bit-part role underneath the likes of Mo Salah and Co.

There’ll certainly be no hard feelings on our end should the forward depart on a free at the end of the season.

