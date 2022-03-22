“Liverpool have the momentum” – BBC pundit gives Liverpool the edge in the title race against Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City are going to endure a tense final two months of the season, with the fight for the Premier League really hotting up.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night club, Chris Sutton gave his opinion on the title race: “Whatever way you want to look at it, Manchester City have lost momentum of late.

“Diaz has come in for Liverpool and hit the ground running. Their front line is so formidable. You look at the number of Premier League games Firmino has started this season and he’s not even into double figures.

READ MORE: Jose Enrique names his top three current Liverpool players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad

“Diaz has improved Liverpool and given them an extra dimension. Can you say the same for City who have fallen away in the last eight Premier League games and dropped seven points?

“Liverpool have the momentum. That game is going to be absolutely pivotal. If Liverpool win it I think they will go on and win the title. If City win it then they will win the title.”

This is of course only mentioning the battle in the league, we also have a game against them in the FA Cup semi-final and the prospect of the Champions League final too – if both teams get there.

It’s going to be a conclusion that could be phenomenal, heartbreaking or a bit of both, as Jurgen Klopp said when he first walked through the door though – he’s turned the doubters into believers and so why can’t we go and win all four?

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!