Liverpool hit with fresh injury concern as another player joins Alexander-Arnold and Keita in missing their international fixtures

Liverpool have been hit by several injury issues that have ruled some of our players out of their respective international fixtures over the next couple of weeks.

As reported by Liverpool World: ‘Conor Bradley is the latest Liverpool player who’s suffered an injury during the international break.

‘The youngster is yet to link up with Northern Ireland for their friendly against Luxembourg.

‘Bradley has remained at Anfield having sustained a knee issue.

‘He’s being assessed and been ruled out of action for his country’s game on Friday’.

In the list of players that could have got injured during this pivotal part of the season, it may come as a relief to some that it is the Northern Irishman but there certainly won’t be any celebrations.

Given the fixtures still to be played in the final two months of the campaign and the fact that several players have already had issues before the break has even begun, Jurgen Klopp will hope this is the end of the bad news.

Let’s hope everyone else comes back fit and healthy, ready to help us win the quadruple.

