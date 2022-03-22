Madrid keen to avoid bidding war with Liverpool and Co. for 22-year-old Ligue 1 star – report

Real Madrid have reportedly abandoned the race to sign highly-rated Ligue 1 midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, in order to avoid a potential bidding war with the player’s other suitors.

This comes from Marca (via Sport Witness), with Liverpool said to be among the parties still keen on the Frenchman.

According to the same publication (via the Daily Mail), Monaco have set the price-tag for their star man at £65-83m for any bidding party.

At such a price, if accurate, it’s genuinely difficult to see us being a serious contender for the 22-year-old’s signature this summer if an exit from the French top-flight is a possibility.

The player would appear to fit the vague profile of what our recruitment team tend to look for, with a big tick in the box for his age.

Though, signings of such magnitude have rarely been sanctioned without a big outgoing to help fund it.

With a contract set to expire in 2024, it’s possible we may choose to wait things out for another year, though it certainly risks another interested outfit making their move in the meantime.

