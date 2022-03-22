‘Oh God, yeah’ – Pundit backs Newcastle to move for £25m Liverpool star over Everton man who would ‘excite those fans’

Noel Whelan has urged Newcastle to move for Joe Gomez over Everton’s Ben Godfrey, if given the opportunity to.

A number of Premier League outfits have been linked to the Liverpool defender in recent months, with minutes hard to come by for the England international.

“Oh god, yeah – absolutely. He’s more proven at the top level, he’s had more international recognition – and he’s a player well worth around that £25million mark,” the former Leeds United star told Football Insider.

“Yes, he’s had his injury problems. But time is on his side, and I believe he is a player who would excite those fans.

“He’s more consistent, and he gives you a really good option at centre-back and right-back. He can play in a three at the back as well.

“If you’re giving me a choice between Godfrey and Gomez, I’m going for the latter every day of the week.”

The centre-half did feature in the Reds’ 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, though has only racked up just over 700 minutes of football this term.

READ MORE: Pundit points to potential background discussions keeping Trent in Liverpool during international break

As Jurgen Klopp has been keen to remind commentators, it’s certainly though no fault of the 24-year-old that there’s been a lack of opportunities, with the positive form of Joel Matip often keeping out both Ibrahima Konate and our fourth-choice centre-half.

To allow Gomez to leave on a permanent deal in the summer, however, would rightly be considered the height of insanity given this was a player who successfully partnered Virgil van Dijk in our title-winning campaign.

That being said, if it comes down to the player looking for a move for a better guarantee of minutes, that could very well change where Liverpool stand on the matter.

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!