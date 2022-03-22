(Photo) ‘The comeback kid’ – Trent posts snap online as Liverpool star’s road to recovery continues

Trent Alexander-Arnold shared an update via an Instagram story of his injury recovery progress online after sustaining a hamstring concern.

The fullback sustained the concern prior to Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The defender is expected to make a return to the pitch sooner than initially expected, with the first leg meeting with Benfica in the Champions League deemed a viable potential return date.

