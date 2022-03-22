Pundit blown away by Liverpool’s latest transfer and makes big claim about one department of Reds’ squad

Noel Whelan has been left thoroughly impressed by Liverpool’s latest bit of business in Luis Diaz, suggesting that the signing has given the forward line a significant boost.

The availability of top attacking talent beyond the initially front-three has certainly left many a commentator in awe of the club’s potent options.

“Diaz has come in and hit the ground running, and Jota has hardly put a foot wrong in response,” the ex-Leeds United star told Football Insider. “That bit of business in January has taken their attack to the next level.”

With the likes of Divock Origi and Taki Minamino struggling for minutes behind alternative options in Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota, it’s certainly hard to refute the idea that this Reds squad is broader than most in recent history – and potentially beyond.

Our No.23 has played a big role too in helping revitalise our push for a historic quadruple this term, as was evidenced by the coaching team’s decision to start the Colombian international in the Carabao Cup final.

Providing further competition to a department of the squad that was arguably already well-stocked to begin with has seen the likes of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino reinvigorated, with the former flourishing centrally.

