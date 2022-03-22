Pundit points to potential background discussions keeping Trent in Liverpool during international break

Kevin Phillips has suggested that talks may have occurred behind the scenes at Liverpool between coaches and Trent Alexander-Arnold to encourage the defender to remain in Merseyside ahead of a hectic April fixture schedule.

The England international was ruled out of linking up with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad after suffering a hamstring injury prior to the Reds’ 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

“Only the player and the staff will know that. Who knows what is going on in the background and what is being said,” the former Sunderland star told Football Insider.

“That could be the case though. We are at the important stage of the season now. Liverpool have so many important games coming up.

“Is playing for England at this stage of the season as important as challenging for the Premier League? If not going away on international duty means you are fit and ready for the run-in, so be it.

There were serious concerns initially that the fullback could miss out on the club’s potential title decider against Manchester City at the Etihad, though it would appear that a return for the first leg of the Champions League tie with Benfica isn’t off the cards.

There’s no questioning the fact that avoiding the demands of international football would more than benefit our key men in what could prove to be a season-defining month of football for us.

Nonetheless, we’d like to imagine that further analysis of our No.66’s injury has simply yielded more accurate information with regard to a potential return to the pitch.

