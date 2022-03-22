Raphinha ‘refuses’ contract offer from Leeds United as his links with Liverpool intensify

Liverpool have long been linked with a potential move for Raphinha and it now looks increasingly likely he will leave Leeds United.

As reported by Bruno Andrade: ‘In the sights of European giants, Raphinha refuses the first contract renewal offer at Leeds; the Brazilian striker wants to reduce the termination penalty, currently set at approximately 70 million pounds.

‘Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool were the main clubs that probed Raphinha in recent weeks. For now, no official transfer offers are on the table’.

Given the poor recent form of the side from Elland Road, it wouldn’t be too hard to assume that the Brazilian could look for a move away from Yorkshire this summer.

We have had many links with the attacker and with our Brazilian trio of Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Bobby Firmino – it wouldn’t be too hard to assume he could settle into life on Merseyside quite quickly.

Whether we would want to spend big on another attacker is the biggest question mark but as the lack contract negotiations continue for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, the more these rumours will circulate.

Barcelona, Bayern de Munique e Liverpool foram os principais clubes que sondaram Raphinha nas últimas semanas. Por enquanto, sem ofertas oficiais de transferência em cima da mesa — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) March 21, 2022

