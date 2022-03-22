Relegation-threatened outfit’s 24-year-old attacker tops Klopp’s wishlist to help replace expiring Liverpool front-three – Fichajes

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly very keen on Watford’s Ismaila Sarr as a potential replacement for one of Liverpool’s expiring front-three of Mo Salah and Co., as reported by Fichajes.

All three of the Egyptian international, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino have contracts that are set to expire by the summer of 2023, raising serious questions about the future of the Reds’ forward line.

The Watford man has been previously strongly linked with the German’s outfit and the club could yet revitalise its interest should the Hornets be relegated from the English top-flight.

Favouring the right-flank, the 24-year-old would no doubt be considered a potential understudy to one of the (if not the) world’s leading talents in Salah.

Though his terms aren’t set to run out until 2024, a potential relegation for Roy Hodgson’s men (who currently find themselves three points away from safety) could be taken advantage of by the recruitment team to secure another long-term option.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both 25-years-old, it’s a potential signing that would go some way to safeguarding the future of the front-three beyond the expiration date of Klopp’s current contract.

