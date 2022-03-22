Remarkable Mo Salah Premier League winning statistic that shows how great he is

It’s no surprise for Liverpool fans to hear that Mo Salah is very good at football but this stat is amazing.

In celebration of reaching 1.3 million followers on Twitter, @OptaJoe held an #AskOptaJoe event where they asked for fans to let them reveal any statistics they would be interested in seeing.

One fan tweeted: ‘Which player has the longest win streak in PL history?’ and you may have guessed who comes out on top of the list.

Their response was: ’33 – @MoSalah holds the record for most consecutive winning appearances in the Premier League, a run of 33 straight victories from March 2019 to February 2020. That run is eight more than any other player has ever managed. Only’.

To just hold the record is impressive but for the Egyptian King to be eight ahead of anyone else is phenomenal and it illustrates how important he is in our team.

There aren’t many players who have been as influential as our No.11 has been, since his return to the Premier League, and we are lucky to have had him wearing our famous red shirt.

You can view the Salah stat via @OptaJoe on Twitter:

