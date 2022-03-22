Shakira makes Pique claim that Liverpool fans will be quick to disagree with

Shakira has described her husband, Gerard Pique, as ‘the best centre-back in the world’ in the wake of Barcelona’s 4-0 drubbing of Real Madrid in the latest El Classico.

The Spaniard recently registered his 600th appearance for the Catalan-based outfit, leapfrogging Carles Puyol to become the player with the fifth most outings for the Blaugrana.

“Gerard won’t let me say these things publicly. But only he with his heroism can play like this, overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best,” the musician wrote on Instagram. “It’s not because he’s my husband, but he’s the best centre-back in the world.”

With Virgil van Dijk once again tearing things up in the English top-flight and abroad, however, one would imagine that Liverpool fans would respectfully disagree with the 45-year-old’s latest comments.

There’s no questioning the fact that the Spanish international has been one of the standout defenders in world football over the last decade or so but we simply can’t overlook the sheer transformational impact of our No.4’s signing.

With the help of Philippe Coutinho’s sale to Barcelona, the recruitment team signed arguably our most effective transfer under the Jurgen Klopp regime, with the Dutchman catapulting the club back to the height of European football.

As far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned – there’s only one clear winner.

