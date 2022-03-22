Superb Champions League thread details Liverpool’s estimated revenue after reaching quarter-finals

Liverpool have been estimated to have earned over £76m from reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

This comes courtesy of another superb financial thread from Swiss Ramble on Twitter, with the Merseysiders projected to have raked in roughly £16m less than Bayern Munich from across the big six leagues in world football.

My calculations suggest that 9 clubs have already earned more than €75m from the 2021/22 Champions League. Bayern Munich lead the way with €111m, followed by Real Madrid €106m, #MCFC €99m, Atletico Madrid €96m, #CFC €94m, PSG €94m, #LFC €92m, #MUFC €81m & Juventus €79m. pic.twitter.com/yUgWzZdrfi — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) March 22, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds secured passage beyond the Round of 16 with a 2-1 win on aggregate over two legs against Serie A challengers Inter Milan.

Following the severe damage caused by COVID-19 and the lack of fan attendance, it’s another positive boost to the finances that will be highly welcomed, particularly with the club looking to update its squad in the near future.

Looking beyond some of the ageing members of our midfield, the expiring contracts of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino represent a unique challenge for the recruitment team going forward.

Keeping the club in a healthy financial position, however, will no doubt be key in continuing to attract some of the globe’s up and coming stars and secure the future of the side beyond Jurgen Klopp’s potential departure.

