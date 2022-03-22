(Video) Andy Robertson has Virgil van Dijk in fits of laughter as he reveals his best friend in football

Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk both took part in a question and answer session with the popular YouTube channel the F2Freestylers.

Having previously taken part in training drills with the host Jeremy Lynch, the duo then sat down to answer some of the most popular questions searched about them, on the internet.

A variety of topics were covered from favourite numbers, former jobs and alternative positions on the pitch but there was one that got the biggest laugh from all three men.

During a quickfire round, our No.26 was asked to reveal who his best friend in football was and he said: “Oooh… Virgil van Dijk!

“There’ll be a few people annoyed at that!”.

It was clearly some quick thinking from the captain of Scotland as he had a quick glance at his teammate before unleashing his answer.

Good to see there’s too many for him to pick from, although our No.4 will be sure to say he gave the correct answer!

You can watch Robertson’s kind words for van Dijk (at 3:12) via F2Freestylers – Ultimate Soccer Skills Channel on YouTube:

