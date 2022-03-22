(Video) “It’s crazy” – Trent Alexander-Arnold on who is the better crosser out of him and Andy Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both blessed with a fantastic crossing ability, hence their high assist numbers.

During a game of FIFA with YouTuber Adeniran “Niran” Yesufu, our No.66 was asked to respond to a number of assumptions about himself and the Liverpool squad.

One of which was asking the opinion of who the better crosser was between the two full-backs and our No.66 had a quick response to the question.

The 23-year-old said: “Obviously I’m going to say myself but it’s crazy because it’s two different techniques.

“I put a lot more pace on it, he doesn’t float it but it’s a lot more guided but mine’s getting pace on it”.

We’re so lucky to have two brilliant crossers of a ball in the same team and to have them on either flank must be a nightmare for rival defenders.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s thoughts on the best crosser at Liverpool (at 3:09) via FNG on YouTube:

