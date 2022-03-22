(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold on ‘class clown’ Andy Robertson being the funniest member of the Liverpool dressing room

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have a brilliant relationship both on and off the field.

During a game of FIFA with YouTuber Adeniran “Niran” Yesufu, our No.66 was asked to respond to a number of assumptions about himself and the Liverpool squad.

One of which was the thought that the captain of Scotland was the funniest member of the dressing room and the Scouser in our team gave his thoughts.

The 23-year-old said: “He’s certainly up there, he’s like a class clown kind of thing.

“He’s just like, whatever room he walks into, he can start banter with anyone”.

Few will find it too hard to imagine that the captain of Scotland can take over a room with his humour, it’s great that both our full-backs have such a good relationship with each other.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s thoughts on Robertson being the funniest member of the changing room (at 2:39) via FNG on YouTube:

