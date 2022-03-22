(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold: “The last thing I need is to be reminded of Robbo when I’m at home”

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson appear to have a great friendship away from football but our No.66 seems to have distanced himself from this.

During a game of FIFA with YouTuber Adeniran “Niran” Yesufu, our right-back was asked to respond to a number of assumptions about himself and the Liverpool squad.

In a follow-up question during the interview, the Scouser in our team was asked to respond to the assumption that one of his dogs was named after the captain of Scotland.

READ MORE: (Video) “It’s crazy” – Trent Alexander-Arnold on who is the better crosser out of him and Andy Robertson

The 23-year-old said: “No! I’ve got two dogs Prince and Koba, the last thing I need is to be reminded of Robbo when I’m at home 24/7.

“I don’t want to bring that home with me!”.

Thankfully, it was all tongue-in-cheek humour from the West Derby-born defender and we can be safe in the knowledge that our two full-backs do get along both on and off the pitch

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s thoughts on having a dog named Andy Robertson (at 3:38) via FNG on YouTube:

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!