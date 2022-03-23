Aurelio weighs in on perfect Liverpool signing who embodies club’s identity

Fabio Aurelio shared that he thought winter signing Luis Diaz would be a perfect fit for Liverpool before he made the switch from the Portuguese top-flight.

The Colombian international has impressed many a pundit with his electrifying performances on the left-flank this term, with the 25-year-old needing little in the way of an embedding period.

“I watched some of his games with Porto so when I saw the signing, I imagined he would match perfectly to the team,” the former fullback told the club’s official website.

“He has pace, he is very strong one-on-one. What is very evident for me when I see him playing is his character, his desire to play.

“All of this is helping him to adapt so quickly, in my opinion – he has the identity of Liverpool.”

The goals have yet to flow on such a consistent basis as is the case with the more experienced collection of Reds attackers of likes of Mo Salah and Co., though the expectation is that such consistency will arise down the line.

At the moment, as Jurgen Klopp has noted in prior press conferences, to inflict upon Diaz a more specific set of instructions and tweaks would harm his game early on in his Anfield career.

Despite a lack of goals, there can be no question that the former FC Porto star has injected some adrenaline into the forward department at a time where it has been hugely beneficial to our title push and our hopes of securing further silverware.

