Barcelona have ‘turned their attention’ away from Mo Salah which could convince him to sign a contract extension at Liverpool

Mo Salah’s contract with Liverpool has now been a long-running saga but it is believed that Barcelona may have made a move that could help keep him at Anfield.

As reported by the Express, the Spaniards could help with the deal to keep our No.11 on Merseyside: ‘Barcelona have been one of the club’s mentioned as a potential suitor for Salah, and the Egyptian would certainly help them on their way back to success.

‘But as the Catalan side are still struggling financially, offering Salah the wages that he is demanding at Liverpool would be almost impossible.

‘Therefore, they have reportedly turned their attention to Leeds winger Raphinha, and according to Fabrizio Romano, they have been working on a summer move for weeks.

‘Romano also claimed that he’s one of the names on their list and the player would be happy to join Barcelona.

‘Talks have already reportedly started between his agent Deco, who’s close to Laporta, and the club. And with Leeds struggling near the bottom of the Premier League this season, an exit looks likely’.

It makes sense how a player we could possibly line up as a replacement for the Egyptian King is signed by a club he may want to join, could then align both parties to coming together and agree a deal.

Most, if not all, of our supporters would like to see the 29-year-old remain at the club but it all depends on finances, at this stage it looks like there is somewhat of a stalemate in the proceedings.

This summer could be a long one with plenty of rumours and discussions about our top scorer but let’s hope we can get this sorted sooner rather than later.

