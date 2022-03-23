Elliott names two Liverpool stars that are a ‘dream for any youngster’ to play with

Harvey Elliott made it clear that he’s delighted to be getting minutes alongside key senior players, particularly Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah whom he claimed are ‘a dream’ to play alongside.

The 18-year-old started the season superbly for Jurgen Klopp’s men, combining well with both down the right-flank to set up what many thought would be a stellar breakout campaign.

“Who wouldn’t love playing with Mo Salah?” the teenager told the club’s official website. “In my opinion, he’s the best in the world. Alongside Trent [Alexander-Arnold] on that right side, it’s a dream for any youngster.”

A long-term injury sustained at Elland Road, however, sadly cut such expectations short, with the Fulham Academy graduate spending several months on the sidelines.

READ MORE: Liverpool one of three European outfits to target West Ham flop as potential Firmino replacement – Fichajes

It’s testament to the player’s maturity, not to mention sheer force of will, however, that he forced himself back onto the pitch far earlier than an injury of its severity would normally allow.

Whilst this perhaps hasn’t been quite the season Elliott will have hoped to enjoy in Merseyside, all the signs are there that our No.67 can become a force of nature for us in the middle of the park (or, indeed, up top when necessary).

There’ll be plenty more opportunities yet for the attacker, with us no doubt set to draw deeply on the squad to actively compete on all fronts.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more! 🎙️