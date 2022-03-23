Ex-Red Fabio Aurelio describes one Liverpool star often overshadowed by teammate as ‘complete’ player

Fabio Aurelio offered a glowing review of left-back, Andy Robertson, when discussing where the defender ranked amongst players in that position the former Red had observed.

The Scottish skipper has enjoyed another stellar campaign with Jurgen Klopp’s men, producing 13 assists in 34 games (across all competitions).

“I’ve seen a few great left-backs during my career – some very strong defensively, some much more offensive,” the Brazilian told liverpoolfc.com.

“But if you look at the whole full-back role, he is complete in defence, in attack, he can score goals, he has pace, he has stamina, he is aggressive.

“So, he has to be at the top of the list, you can’t say different than that. His numbers talk for themselves.”

Collectively, the club’s two fullbacks have been in astonishing form this term, helping the Merseysiders mount an impressive challenge against Manchester City in the title race and close the gap down to a single point.

Much is made of the proficiency of our forward line – particularly Mo Salah – in firing us deep into competitions and keeping us in active pursuit of Pep Guardiola’s men.

But due credit absolutely has to go to our fullbacks and, arguably, even more so for Robertson whose efforts are perhaps often overshadowed by that of Scouse Academy graduate Trent.

It goes without saying, but the former Hull City star has utterly transformed for the better under Klopp’s watchful eye and continues to be an integral part of this Liverpool side’s offensive capabilities.

