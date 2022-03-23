Former Liverpool defender tipped for a move to West Ham that could be completed within a month

There aren’t too many members of the Liverpool squad who won the Champions League and Premier League that have made a move away from Anfield.

According to Liverpool World, Dejan Lovren could be making a return to England: ‘Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been backed to make a Premier League return with West Ham United.

‘Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, FIFA have allowed any foreign players to suspend their contracts until the end of June.

‘Should they wish to do so, they must register with a new club by 7 April.

‘Lovren was linked with West Ham earlier this month. David Moyes’ side are chasing Europa League glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League’.

Famed for his bromance with Mo Salah, it wouldn’t be too hard to see the Croatian make a return to the Premier League given his time with ourselves and Southampton.

As the 32-year-old now plays in Russia too, he may want to take advantage of the FIFA ruling and complete this transfer for both moral and footballing reasons.

