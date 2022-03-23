(Image) Liverpool’s leaked Nike away kit for 2022/23 campaign features intriguing psychedelic design

A predicted design of the Liverpool away kit for the next campaign has been released on Footy Headlines, as based off of a leak shared by the publication.

The white Nike jersey features black trimmings with a psychedelic, marbling design over the white.

It’s a rather striking combination and would follow in line with the unique kits that have been put out beyond the home shirt during our partnership with the kit manufacturer.

You can catch the image in question below, courtesy of Footy Headlines & @ismet1m00: